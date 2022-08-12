Husband, in-laws arrested for throwing Delhi woman to death from 3rd floor

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 21-year-old woman was allegedly thrown to death from the third floor of her building by her in-laws at Shakurpur in northwest Delhi. The police have arrested three persons under Sections 498, 304-B and 323 of the IPC for dowry death and harassment, including the victim’s husband Mohammed Shakil, mother-in-law Anwari and sister-in-law Nasreen.

The victim, Kaynat Parveen a.k.a. Nagma’s mother Rukhsana and brother Mohd Tanveer Alam lodged a complaint at the Subhash Nagar Police Station on August 9 regarding a quarrel between Nagma and her sister-in-law Nasreen, who was the captain of India’s kho kho team and had played 40 national and three international tournaments.

While Rukhsana was narrating the incident to the duty officer, her phone rang and her husband told her that Nagma had fallen from the third floor of her house in G block, Shakurpur.

Nagma had got married to Shakeel in May 2021. According to her mother, she called her up a few days ago and told her that she was very ill. “I rushed to her house with my son, brother and a neighbour,” said Ruskana. “When we reached there, her sister-in-law taunted and slapped me. We then went to the police station to lodge a complaint. After 15 minutes, I received a call about my daughter’s death.” She also alleged that her daughter’s family “always pressured her to ask for money from us”.

Northwest DCP Usha Rangnani said SDM, Saraswati Vihar, was asked to conduct inquest proceedings and to record the statements of the victim’s family. “The parents the deceased in their statement levelled allegations of cruelty, harassment and dowry demands against the mother-in-law and the sisters-in-law of the victim and raised suspicion that victim was thrown from the third floor of house by her in-laws,” the DCP said.

A neighbour of the accused family told TMS, “These people never talk to anyone. On the day of the incident, I heard a thud. When I came to the balcony to see what had happened, I was horrified to see her fallen to the ground.”

On Thursday, the family members of the victim and locals gathered outside the Subhash Place Police Station alleging that the police had released two of the accused, including Nasreen. They also alleged that police did not add murder/attempt to murder charges in the FIR.

