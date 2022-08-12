Home Cities Delhi

Owner booked after pitbull injures woman in Delhi

Victim Munni, around 30 years old, works as a domestic help at a few houses in the locality.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AP)

NEW DELHI: A pitbull mauled a young woman, leaving her with serious injuries mainly on her head and face in Civil Lines area here on Thursday, police said. An FIR has been registered against the dog owners following a complaint by one of the victim’s relatives, they said.

Victim Munni, around 30 years old, works as a domestic help at a few houses in the locality. At 7.30 am, she was walking near the PWD office when one Vinit Chikara got his pitbull on to the street for a walk.

As Chikara left the dog’s harness loose, it knocked Munni down and bit her all over her body. She mainly received critical injuries on her head and face. Locals rushed to the spot and rescued her, but she is battling for life at the hospital, the complainant said. 

