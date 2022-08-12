Home Cities Delhi

Six held with 2,200 live cartridges in Delhi ahead of I-Day, terror angle not ruled out

Published: 12th August 2022 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2022 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

Police officials with the sezied cartridges and six people who were arrested. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Independence Day, the Delhi Police recovered around 2,000 live cartridges from its east district and arrested six people in this connection, officials said on Friday.

According to Additional Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range) Vikramjit Singh, prima facie, the accused appear to be part of a criminal network but he did not rule out a terror angle.

Of the six arrested, Singh identified two as Rashid and Ajmal. He said an auto-rickshaw driver had tipped the police about the duo.

"A total of 2,251 live cartridges have been recovered. We got a tip-off about the same on August 6 from an auto driver who had dropped two persons at Anand Vihar railway station," Singh said at a press conference.

"Of the six people arrested so far, one is a person from Dehradun. He is the owner of a gun house. Prima facie, it appears to be done through a criminal network. However, police are not ruling out a terror angle," he added.

