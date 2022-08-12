Tech corner: Latest gadgets for your shopping list

Ashok Pandian By

Express News Service

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

PUMP UP THE BASS

Marshall’s new Willen is a wireless speaker that is as compact as it gets. Expect the same heavy sound you have experienced with other Marshall speakers courtesy a 2” full range driver and two passive radiators. With IP 67 dust and water resistance, a rugged body and the iconic design along with 15+ hours of listening on a charge, this enters my wishlist immediately. marshallheadphones.com

FOCUSED on DETAILS

Tecno makes some great value smartphones that are affordable, feature-filled, and hardware+software optimised. Their CAMON 19 Neo has premium design and an excellent set of cameras. Photos are great in both day and night with excellent filters on board. Performance is steady with Mediatek MTK G85 chipset, while the 6.8” FHD+ display is great for media and gaming. I feel the HIOS could do with a few tweaks for better performance and the 18W Flash charge definitely needs a boost. However, the phone—comes in Ice Mirror and Eco Black—is great value for the price. amazon.in and tecno-mobile.com

What’s in the bag?

Part of the Adidas x Gucci collection, this marvellous golf bag draws inspiration from the creative director’s memories of the ’80s and the ’90s. A fusion of the emblematic house’s motifs mixed with brand Adidas to create a truly exciting hybrid look. gucci.com

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list PUMP UP THE BASS Marshall’s new Willen is a wireless speaker that is as compact as it gets. Expect the same heavy sound you have experienced with other Marshall speakers courtesy a 2” full range driver and two passive radiators. With IP 67 dust and water resistance, a rugged body and the iconic design along with 15+ hours of listening on a charge, this enters my wishlist immediately. marshallheadphones.com FOCUSED on DETAILS Tecno makes some great value smartphones that are affordable, feature-filled, and hardware+software optimised. Their CAMON 19 Neo has premium design and an excellent set of cameras. Photos are great in both day and night with excellent filters on board. Performance is steady with Mediatek MTK G85 chipset, while the 6.8” FHD+ display is great for media and gaming. I feel the HIOS could do with a few tweaks for better performance and the 18W Flash charge definitely needs a boost. However, the phone—comes in Ice Mirror and Eco Black—is great value for the price. amazon.in and tecno-mobile.com What’s in the bag? Part of the Adidas x Gucci collection, this marvellous golf bag draws inspiration from the creative director’s memories of the ’80s and the ’90s. A fusion of the emblematic house’s motifs mixed with brand Adidas to create a truly exciting hybrid look. gucci.com