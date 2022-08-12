Home Cities Delhi

Yamuna River levels inch closer to danger mark

The water level at the old railway bridge on the Yamuna river was 204.29 metres at 8 am on Thursday.

Published: 12th August 2022 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2022 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Yamuna

The water level at the old railway bridge on the Yamuna river was 204.29 metres at 8 am on Thursday.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as rains have eluded Delhi for the most part of the Monsoon season, the water level of the Yamuna river inched closer to the danger mark following discharge from Hathini Kund barrage in neighbouring Haryana on Thursday, officials said.

The central control room of the irrigation and flood control department issued its first warning on Thursday morning after 1,34,912 cusecs of water was released at 7 am and another 1,82,295 cusecs of water was released at 8 am from the barrage, they said.

The water level at the old railway bridge on the Yamuna river was 204.29 metres at 8 am on Thursday. The warning level of the river is 204.50 metres while the danger level is 205.33 metres, officials said. The river had reached its highest level of 207.49 metres on September 6, 1978, and caused heavy floods in the city.

All the sector officers have been advised by the control room to keep a vigil in their respective areas and to take necessary action, including deployment of requisite number of quick reaction teams, to warn people residing within the river embankments, said Shiv Kumar, executive engineer and in-charge of the central control room.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Monsoon Yamuna Hathini Kund barrage
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Subsidy given for poor is welfare measure, not freebie: Experts
 Salary account scam in Telangana: Four arrested for duping ICICI Bank of Rs 1.3 crore
Indian Sika Khan (right) embracing his elder brother Sadiq Khan from Pakistan near the India-Pakistan border, on January 12, 2022. (Photo | AFP)
Indian, Pakistani siblings reunite 75 years after Partition
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Anti-Gandhi poem stokes row draws flak in Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp