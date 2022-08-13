25-year-old stabbed to death in Delhi's Malviya Nagar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old youth was stabbed to death in full public view by a group of men following an argument near a busy market in Begumpur area of Malviya Nagar. The deceased was identified as Mayank Pawar, a resident of Shahpur Jat.

Police claimed to have detained three persons in connection with the incident. Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Benito Mary Jaiker, said that the Malviya Nagar Police Station received a call about the stabbing of a man near gate number 3 of DDA Market on Thursday evening. The youth was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Pradeep Pawar, the victim’s uncle, said, “He went for a walk with his friend in the evening. After sometime, we received a call from Delhi Police that Mayank had sustained injuries. We rushed to the hospital.” The doctors informed the family that he had died.

The incident was caught on a CCTV camera. In the 48-second clip, the accused are seen following Mayank across the busy market before one of them stabbed him with a knife as passersby watched in horror.

During the inquiry, police came to know that Mayank and his friend Vikas Panwar was sitting at Qila Begumpur when a group of 4-5 unknown persons picked up a fight with them. They went away and later came and pelted stones at the duo.

Vikas and Mayank fled the spot, but the accused chased them, overpowered Mayank near the market and stabbed him multiple times. A murder case has been registered at Malviya Nagar Police station. The reason for the stabbing is yet to be ascertained, police said.

