Delhi Minister Imran Hussain reviews Krishna Janmashtami preparations

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Friday chaired a meeting with various departments/agencies for smooth celebration of Krishna Janmashtami. The Janmashtami Sobha Yatra is scheduled on August 17 from Azad Market to Chamelian Road via Qutab Road and Rani Jhansi Road in Ballimaran. The minister directed the officials to ensure proper hygiene, sanitation and cleanliness.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of revenue department, MCD, DJB, BSES, PWD and Delhi Police. The officer bearers of Jhandewalan Mandir Samiti also attended. Hussain directed Delhi Police and SDM to ensure sufficient deployment of police personnel and civil defence volunteers. The PWD was instructed to expedite maintenance of roads, including repairing of potholes and footpaths. Agencies were asked to ensure cleanliness by removing garbage and plastic waste.

Hussain directed BSES officials to identify dark spots and install high mast light and replace non-functional streetlights. A dedicated BSES team should be deployed on the day of the yatra, he instructed.

NEW DELHI: Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Friday chaired a meeting with various departments/agencies for smooth celebration of Krishna Janmashtami. The Janmashtami Sobha Yatra is scheduled on August 17 from Azad Market to Chamelian Road via Qutab Road and Rani Jhansi Road in Ballimaran. The minister directed the officials to ensure proper hygiene, sanitation and cleanliness. The meeting was attended by senior officers of revenue department, MCD, DJB, BSES, PWD and Delhi Police. The officer bearers of Jhandewalan Mandir Samiti also attended. Hussain directed Delhi Police and SDM to ensure sufficient deployment of police personnel and civil defence volunteers. The PWD was instructed to expedite maintenance of roads, including repairing of potholes and footpaths. Agencies were asked to ensure cleanliness by removing garbage and plastic waste. Hussain directed BSES officials to identify dark spots and install high mast light and replace non-functional streetlights. A dedicated BSES team should be deployed on the day of the yatra, he instructed.