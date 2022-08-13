Delhi records 10 Covid deaths; highest in six months

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital on Friday reported 10 deaths due to Covid-19, the highest in six months, and 2,136 cases with a positivity rate of 15.02 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.

This is the 10 consecutive day when the city logged more than 2,000 cases in a day. The national capital on February 13 reported 12 deaths due to the viral disease. The fresh cases on Friday came out of 14,225 Covid-19 tests, according to the latest health bulletin. With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi’s infection count increased to 19,80,402 and the death toll rose to 26,367.

Delhi on Thursday reported 2,726 cases, the highest in nearly six and a half months, and six fatalities due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate stood at 14.38 per cent. The day before, it had logged eight fatalities and 2,146 cases with a positivity rate of 17.83 per cent.

On Tuesday, Delhi reported 2,495 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 15.41 per cent and seven fatalities. As per the bulletin, the national capital has 283 containment zones. Out of the 9,408 beds at Covid dedicated hospitals, only 577 are currently occupied, leaving 8,831 beds vacant.

