Pay heed to the heart: Customary practices to avoid attacks 

Anjani Chadha By

Express News Service

It is customary for most people to equate a medical emergency such as a heart attack with just two known details eating fried and greasy foods regularly can increase the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases, and regular exercise can help boost heart health. However, when talking about a major organ i.e. the heart, it cannot be this simple.

On Wednesday, popular Indian comedian Raju Srivastava was rushed to AIIMS after he suffered a heart attack while working out on a treadmill at a gym in Delhi. The 58-year-old—who underwent angioplasty—is reportedly on a ventilator and his condition remains critical. There are reports stating that the comedian visited the gym twice on Wednesday, and started feeling uneasy after a workout session. This incident has, once again, prompted people to reassess the relationship between exercise and heart health, and whether working out in excess can trigger cardiovascular conditions. We speak to two city-based cardiologists to help us decode what causes heart conditions and the precautionary measures that need to be followed while exercising.

Watch out for warning signs

In simpler terms, a heart attack is caused when a part of the heart muscle does not get enough blood, which is due to blockages that cut off the blood supply to this organ. The factors behind such blockages can be manifold—diabetes, smoking, stress, hypertension, eating habits, or even family history of the disease, etc. Pointing out a few early warning signs, Dr Ashish Agarwal, HOD Cardiology, Aakash Healthcare, Dwarka, shares, “A sedentary lifestyle may cause improper blood sugar levels; this can lead to heart attack and cardiac arrest. This illness is also caused by a rise in cholesterol levels as well as mental and physical stress. Furthermore, those diagnosed with hypertension or diabetes often avoid taking the prescriptions [medicines] prescribed to them.”

While the condition is usually common after the age of 40, we have been seeing a spike in cardiac problems among younger people. “There could be several factors behind the staggering spike—post-COVID development of thrombosis, delay in diagnosis in heart-related ailment amid the second wave, better recording of heart attack cases, major lifestyle changes, and additional distress noticed in the second wave,” adds Agarwal.

Say no to over-exercise

“Excess of everything is bad,” states Dr Vanita Arora, senior consultant and cardiologist at Apollo Hospital, Jasola. Arora points out how while on one hand, brisk walking and mild activity can help one stay in good shape, over-exercising—which is seen in those suffering from gym addiction—without proper guidance from a doctor, can be harmful. from a doctor, can be harmful. “Those who do not exercise regularly and suddenly decide to go to the gym after the age of 40 must do so only after consulting a cardiologist,” she says. Arora also mentions that the use of synthetic proteins, exercising without proper rest, working out strenuously without warming up, etc., can increase the risk of cardiac issues.

In order to ensure that one exercises the right way, Agarwal concurs with Arora—he says one must consult a cardiologist before getting into a regular gym routine—especially if you have conditions such as hypertension, high cholesterol, or diabetes—and gradually expand the workout programme since “doing too much physical activity too quickly can injure the heart”.

Arora throws light on the importance of Automated External Defibrillators (AED)—a portable device used to revive someone from sudden cardiac arrest. “When one is on a treadmill in the gym, they are usually unmonitored. AED devices should be present in all gyms where exercise is unmonitored. Also, it should be mandated that all gym trainers are CPR-trained,” she says.

GET YOUR DIET ON TRACK

Diet also plays a major role in heart health. Talking about the food items that one must consume or avoid, South-based clinical nutritionist and author, Ishi Khosla, says, “It is not just one miracle food but a bunch of things put together. Good for the heart are anti-inflammatory foods including spices and good fats such as omega fats. Anti-inflammatory vitamins are also important. One must avoid sugar, processed food, and trigger foods—it is important to have a customised diet.

It is customary for most people to equate a medical emergency such as a heart attack with just two known details eating fried and greasy foods regularly can increase the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases, and regular exercise can help boost heart health. However, when talking about a major organ i.e. the heart, it cannot be this simple. On Wednesday, popular Indian comedian Raju Srivastava was rushed to AIIMS after he suffered a heart attack while working out on a treadmill at a gym in Delhi. The 58-year-old—who underwent angioplasty—is reportedly on a ventilator and his condition remains critical. There are reports stating that the comedian visited the gym twice on Wednesday, and started feeling uneasy after a workout session. This incident has, once again, prompted people to reassess the relationship between exercise and heart health, and whether working out in excess can trigger cardiovascular conditions. We speak to two city-based cardiologists to help us decode what causes heart conditions and the precautionary measures that need to be followed while exercising. Watch out for warning signs In simpler terms, a heart attack is caused when a part of the heart muscle does not get enough blood, which is due to blockages that cut off the blood supply to this organ. The factors behind such blockages can be manifold—diabetes, smoking, stress, hypertension, eating habits, or even family history of the disease, etc. Pointing out a few early warning signs, Dr Ashish Agarwal, HOD Cardiology, Aakash Healthcare, Dwarka, shares, “A sedentary lifestyle may cause improper blood sugar levels; this can lead to heart attack and cardiac arrest. This illness is also caused by a rise in cholesterol levels as well as mental and physical stress. Furthermore, those diagnosed with hypertension or diabetes often avoid taking the prescriptions [medicines] prescribed to them.” While the condition is usually common after the age of 40, we have been seeing a spike in cardiac problems among younger people. “There could be several factors behind the staggering spike—post-COVID development of thrombosis, delay in diagnosis in heart-related ailment amid the second wave, better recording of heart attack cases, major lifestyle changes, and additional distress noticed in the second wave,” adds Agarwal. Say no to over-exercise “Excess of everything is bad,” states Dr Vanita Arora, senior consultant and cardiologist at Apollo Hospital, Jasola. Arora points out how while on one hand, brisk walking and mild activity can help one stay in good shape, over-exercising—which is seen in those suffering from gym addiction—without proper guidance from a doctor, can be harmful. from a doctor, can be harmful. “Those who do not exercise regularly and suddenly decide to go to the gym after the age of 40 must do so only after consulting a cardiologist,” she says. Arora also mentions that the use of synthetic proteins, exercising without proper rest, working out strenuously without warming up, etc., can increase the risk of cardiac issues. In order to ensure that one exercises the right way, Agarwal concurs with Arora—he says one must consult a cardiologist before getting into a regular gym routine—especially if you have conditions such as hypertension, high cholesterol, or diabetes—and gradually expand the workout programme since “doing too much physical activity too quickly can injure the heart”. Arora throws light on the importance of Automated External Defibrillators (AED)—a portable device used to revive someone from sudden cardiac arrest. “When one is on a treadmill in the gym, they are usually unmonitored. AED devices should be present in all gyms where exercise is unmonitored. Also, it should be mandated that all gym trainers are CPR-trained,” she says. GET YOUR DIET ON TRACK Diet also plays a major role in heart health. Talking about the food items that one must consume or avoid, South-based clinical nutritionist and author, Ishi Khosla, says, “It is not just one miracle food but a bunch of things put together. Good for the heart are anti-inflammatory foods including spices and good fats such as omega fats. Anti-inflammatory vitamins are also important. One must avoid sugar, processed food, and trigger foods—it is important to have a customised diet.