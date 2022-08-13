Home Cities Delhi

SC fixes date to raze Supertech twin towers in Noida

The apex court had earlier fixed August 21 as the date of demolition of the buildings, which have been held illegal for violation of norms.

Supertech’s twin 40-storey towers in its Emerald project in Noida.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday fixed August 28 for the demolition of Supertech’s twin 40-storey towers in its Emerald project in Noida and also relaxed the time frame till September 4 in case of delays arising from technical or weather conditions. 

The apex court had earlier fixed August 21 as the date of demolition of the buildings, which have been held illegal for a violation of norms. A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and A S Bopanna granted a “bandwidth” of one week from August 29 to September 4 to the agencies engaged in the demolishing exercise of the twin towers on grounds that there may be some marginal delay in razing the huge buildings due to technical and weather conditions.

The top court also asked agencies concerned, including the management of Supertech, to cooperate with the agencies engaged in the demolition exercise. Earlier, on May 17, the top court had extended till August 28 the deadline for demolition of the twin towers on the advice of experts.   

The top court’s order came on an application filed by the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) seeking an extension of the timeline of May 22, 2022, by three months till August 28 after the agency appointed for demolition, Edifice Engineering sought time on grounds of a slight change in design after carrying out test blasts.

