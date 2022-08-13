Simple is better: Celebrity makeup artist Arti Nayar decodes Bollywood wedding look trends

Sharmistha Ghosal By

Express News Service

There’s an army of people behind those glam celebrity looks that bombard our social media walls and make-up plays a crucial role in those looks. So, it goes without saying that leading Bollywood makeup artists are always in demand and Arti Nayar is definitely one of them.

This spunky woman has glammed up many actors including Sara Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar, Parineeti Chopra, and Shraddha Kapoor and Disha Patani.

We had a quick chat with Nayar about the make-up trends that are perfect for this year’s wedding season.

How has makeup evolved in the past two years?

Having dewy, healthy, glowing skin is the trend now with very flushed cheeks and supple skin. The one trend that is definitely gone is quirky eyebrow shapes.

What are the make-up essentials and tools that one should always keep handy?

A good moisturiser, a good primer, a good sponge, eyelash curler, and lip balm.

What is your make-up mantra?

When we grew up, there were no social media with filters. But now, the make-up industry has grown tenfold and there is the importance placed on blemish-free skin. But I feel certain blemish lines, laugh lines and under-eye dark circles have a beauty of their own and are signs of experience. I truly believe in the ‘less is more' kind of make-up.

What are Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif’s favourite makeup hacks?

When I worked with Alia, I felt she really liked minimal make-up with flushed cheeks and opted for things that are not overpowering. Like me, Katrina loves blush and a little pink on her cheeks.

