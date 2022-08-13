Home Cities Delhi

‘Wrongly’ declared ineligible for JEE, Delhi HC seeks response from National Testing Agency

NTA said that the score card presented by the petitioner was false, has no credibility, and cannot be relied upon.  

Published: 13th August 2022

National Testing Agency, NTA

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | NTA)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has sought the stand of the National Testing Agency (NTA) on a petition by a candidate alleging that he has been wrongly declared ‘ineligible’ for applying to the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) (Advance) despite securing above benchmark scores in the JEE (Main).

The petitioner said that as per his score-cards, downloaded from the NTA portal, he secured a percentile of 98.79 and 99.23 in the first and second sessions, respectively, of the Mains examination but at the time of applying for the Advance examination, he learnt that as per the authorities, his percentile is 20.767 and 14.64.

NTA said that the score card presented by the petitioner was false, has no credibility, and cannot be relied upon.  Justice Sanjeev Narula, for now, allowed the petitioner to apply for the Advance examination, clarifying that whether he would be permitted to take the exam, which is scheduled for August 28, would be decided after perusing the relevant documents.

