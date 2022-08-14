Saluting the spirit of India through Bharatanatyam dance, says Geeta Chandran

Anjani Chadha By

Express News Service

The Chinmaya Mission Auditorium in Lodhi Estate came alive on Saturday evening as renowned Bharatanatyam dancer Geeta Chandran along with other dance exponents — Gayatri Suresh, Madhura Bhrushundi, Shruta Gopalan, Kaveri Mehta, Aditi Balasubramaniam, Sowmya Laxmi Narayanan, Anandita Narayanan, and Yushika Baid—who are part of the Natya Vriksha Dance Collective, performed a dance recital to celebrate the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ national campaign.

Titled ‘Jayatu Bharatam’, this event—it is part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav—was organised by the Delhi Public Library in an attempt to showcase the values represented by the national flag.

On this occasion, Adesh Gupta, Delhi State President, BJP; Tarun Chugh, National General Secretary, BJP; Shyam Jaju, Ex-National Vice President of BJP were present there, along with Subhash Chandra Kankheria, Chairman, Delhi Public Library and RK Sharma, Director General, Delhi Public Library. Divided into five segments, Saturday’s performance began with an ode to the values represented by the Bharata Mata.

“It [the beginning] celebrates the spirit of India, the theme of equality, peace, pride, nature—so I thought I will begin in that and then move to depict the diversity of the country by using rhythm,” shared Chandra in a chat with The Morning Standard.

The recital touched upon themes such as India’s multiplicity of languages, religions, customs; the freedom struggle; and finally concluded with a celebration of the tricolour and the spirit of India.

