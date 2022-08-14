Home Cities Delhi

Saluting the spirit of India through Bharatanatyam dance, says Geeta Chandran

Divided into five segments, Saturday’s performance began with an ode to the values represented by the Bharata Mata.

Published: 14th August 2022 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2022 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Stills from the performance

By Anjani Chadha
Express News Service

The Chinmaya Mission Auditorium in Lodhi Estate came alive on Saturday evening as renowned Bharatanatyam dancer Geeta Chandran along with other dance exponents — Gayatri Suresh, Madhura Bhrushundi, Shruta Gopalan, Kaveri Mehta, Aditi Balasubramaniam, Sowmya Laxmi Narayanan, Anandita Narayanan, and Yushika Baid—who are part of the Natya Vriksha Dance Collective, performed a dance recital to celebrate the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ national campaign.

Titled ‘Jayatu Bharatam’, this event—it is part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav—was organised by the Delhi Public Library in an attempt to showcase the values represented by the national flag.

On this occasion, Adesh Gupta, Delhi State President, BJP; Tarun Chugh, National General Secretary, BJP; Shyam Jaju, Ex-National Vice President of BJP were present there, along with Subhash Chandra Kankheria, Chairman, Delhi Public Library and RK Sharma, Director General, Delhi Public Library. Divided into five segments, Saturday’s performance began with an ode to the values represented by the Bharata Mata.

“It [the beginning] celebrates the spirit of India, the theme of equality, peace, pride, nature—so I thought I will begin in that and then move to depict the diversity of the country by using rhythm,” shared Chandra in a chat with The Morning Standard.

The recital touched upon themes such as India’s multiplicity of languages, religions, customs; the freedom struggle; and finally concluded with a celebration of the tricolour and the spirit of India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chinmaya Mission Auditorium Lodhi Estate Geeta Chandran Bharatanatyam dancer
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp