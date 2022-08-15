Independence day 2022: Here is a list of must-watch patriotic movies 

Anjani Chadha By

Express News Service

Flags hoisted atop roofs, tricoloured balloons placed outside establishments, and restaurants with special menus patriotic fervour has gripped the country today. If you want to take this feeling a notch higher, we suggest you do so by spending your day watching films that revisit the values on which our country was formed and the principles that we continue to stand for. On the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day, we ask filmmakers and film enthusiasts to recommend a movie one can watch to commemorate the occasion.

CHRONICLING THE LIFE OF BRAVEHEARTS

Film blogger Devesh Hasija (@moviesandcharacters on Instagram) recommends the 2020 action-drama film Shershaah. Based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who was martyred during the 1999 Kargil War, Hasija feels that this film gives an insight into the life of a soldier. “What made me emotional throughout the movie was the thought about how family and friends of soldiers must feel witnessing their loved ones die in war. This thought scared me the most. We cannot even imagine the grief they go through,” shares Hasija.

FILM: Shershaah

CAST: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Nikitin Dheer

WATCH ON: Amazon Prime Video

A FRESH TAKE ON PATRIOTISM

Gurugram-based filmmaker Manan Kathuria (22) says that Rang De Basanti by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra happens to be a film that “takes you on a journey, which speaks about Independence at the top of one’s voice”. Kathuria feels that the film evokes a feeling of pride and freedom in the audience. “The film is about a journey that explores the act of revolution from the eyes of the youth. The youth that lives the past in the present, the youth that shapes the future, and the youth that embraces it, safeguards it and empathises with it. As ‘Mohe Rang de Basanti’ translates to ‘Paint me in the colour of sacrifice’, the journey transitions into Independence,” he concludes.

FILM: Rang De Basanti

CAST: Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, Soha Ali Khan, R Madhavan

WATCH ON: Netflix

A representation of the present

Aanchal Kapur (53), the founder of Kriti Film Club, one of the oldest film clubs in Delhi, recommends Turup (Checkmate), a 2017 film directed by Ektara Collective and written by Maheen Mirza. The film is centred on the life of three women who navigate through the boundaries set in the wake of morality and religion. “As an Indian, I believe in democracy. This is a film that gives me hope in democracy. Patriotism for me is rooted in democratic ideals and not a false idea of nationalism,” shares Kapur, who feels that the film reinvigorates her idea of the strength of democracy.

FILM: Turup

CAST: Maulina Midde, Sheela Rawat, Madhu Bhagat

WATCH ON: YouTube

Revisiting the idea of India

MS Sathyu’s Garm Hava is West Delhi-based filmmaker Priyanka Chhabra’s pick for Independence Day. The 1970 drama film deals with the plight of a North Indian Muslim businessman and his family, after the partition. “This film is probably the only one of its kind, which weaves in the role of the custodian of evacuee property in the years following the Partition,” shares Chhabra. Sathyu’s film focuses on the experiences of those who decided to stay in the country while showcasing the social changes that succeeded the Partition. “If everything around him [the protagonist] be it socially, economically, and legally is working against his decision, then what is the idea of choice and what are the stakes in exercising that choice becomes foregrounded in a very emotional journey through the film.”

FILM: Garm Hava

CAST: Balraj Sahni, Farooq Shaikh

WATCH ON: YouTube

Flags hoisted atop roofs, tricoloured balloons placed outside establishments, and restaurants with special menus patriotic fervour has gripped the country today. If you want to take this feeling a notch higher, we suggest you do so by spending your day watching films that revisit the values on which our country was formed and the principles that we continue to stand for. On the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day, we ask filmmakers and film enthusiasts to recommend a movie one can watch to commemorate the occasion. CHRONICLING THE LIFE OF BRAVEHEARTS Film blogger Devesh Hasija (@moviesandcharacters on Instagram) recommends the 2020 action-drama film Shershaah. Based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who was martyred during the 1999 Kargil War, Hasija feels that this film gives an insight into the life of a soldier. “What made me emotional throughout the movie was the thought about how family and friends of soldiers must feel witnessing their loved ones die in war. This thought scared me the most. We cannot even imagine the grief they go through,” shares Hasija. FILM: Shershaah CAST: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Nikitin Dheer WATCH ON: Amazon Prime Video A FRESH TAKE ON PATRIOTISM Gurugram-based filmmaker Manan Kathuria (22) says that Rang De Basanti by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra happens to be a film that “takes you on a journey, which speaks about Independence at the top of one’s voice”. Kathuria feels that the film evokes a feeling of pride and freedom in the audience. “The film is about a journey that explores the act of revolution from the eyes of the youth. The youth that lives the past in the present, the youth that shapes the future, and the youth that embraces it, safeguards it and empathises with it. As ‘Mohe Rang de Basanti’ translates to ‘Paint me in the colour of sacrifice’, the journey transitions into Independence,” he concludes. FILM: Rang De Basanti CAST: Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, Soha Ali Khan, R Madhavan WATCH ON: Netflix A representation of the present Aanchal Kapur (53), the founder of Kriti Film Club, one of the oldest film clubs in Delhi, recommends Turup (Checkmate), a 2017 film directed by Ektara Collective and written by Maheen Mirza. The film is centred on the life of three women who navigate through the boundaries set in the wake of morality and religion. “As an Indian, I believe in democracy. This is a film that gives me hope in democracy. Patriotism for me is rooted in democratic ideals and not a false idea of nationalism,” shares Kapur, who feels that the film reinvigorates her idea of the strength of democracy. FILM: Turup CAST: Maulina Midde, Sheela Rawat, Madhu Bhagat WATCH ON: YouTube Revisiting the idea of India MS Sathyu’s Garm Hava is West Delhi-based filmmaker Priyanka Chhabra’s pick for Independence Day. The 1970 drama film deals with the plight of a North Indian Muslim businessman and his family, after the partition. “This film is probably the only one of its kind, which weaves in the role of the custodian of evacuee property in the years following the Partition,” shares Chhabra. Sathyu’s film focuses on the experiences of those who decided to stay in the country while showcasing the social changes that succeeded the Partition. “If everything around him [the protagonist] be it socially, economically, and legally is working against his decision, then what is the idea of choice and what are the stakes in exercising that choice becomes foregrounded in a very emotional journey through the film.” FILM: Garm Hava CAST: Balraj Sahni, Farooq Shaikh WATCH ON: YouTube