Union Ministers, Delhi L-G participate in Prabhat Pheri campaign with 10,000 NDMC school students

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Saxena, three union ministers Smriti Irani, Piyush Goel and Meenakshi Lekhi and 10,000 NDMC school students on Sunday walked with tirangas (national flag) in their hands from Connaught Place to the National War Memorial at India Gate, as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

The ‘Prabhat Pheri’ started from Janpath Radial and concluded at the National War Memorial under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to mark 75 years of India’s independence. Saxena also posted pictures of the walk on Twitter. “There was boundless energy and enthusiasm as children walked with tirangas in their hands from CP to the War Memorial at India Gate,” the L-G said.

Saxena said ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ is a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in which citizens will celebrate the occasion by hoisting these atop their houses. “The tricolour is the symbol of our freedom of struggle and the sacrifice made by the freedom fighters for our nation,” he said. The L-G also urged the children to carry the flags back to their homes so they can hoist them there.

Saxena also unfurled the tricolour at Gandhi Smriti and paid his respect to the late freedom fighters. He also honoured 97-year-old R Madhavan, a freedom fighter and the only surviving member of the Azad Hind Fauj (INA).

