After Yamuna swollen to danger level, roads became home for many

As she was setting up the temporary structure, her three children hurried to the opposite side and brought the yellow tarpaulin to cover it.

Locals with their belongings took shelter on an elevated ground due to rise in water level of Yamuna River. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Savitri Devi, 40, of Mayur Vihar tightens the rope around the sticks to create the framework for her makeshift home. As she was setting up the temporary structure, her three children hurried to the opposite side and brought the yellow tarpaulin to cover it.

When the water started to recede inside houses on Friday, Savitri recalled, “I gathered the three kids and hurried to the safe spot without giving it a second thought.” She was fortunate that she was able to collect her essentials prior to the entire Khadar being flooded.

The Yamuna river’s water level surpassed the 205.33-meter danger threshold on Saturday, forcing residents of low-lying districts to leave their homes and go to the streets. Even though the river’s level fell to 204,83 metres on Sunday, the situation remained the same. Following the national capital’s flood warning, hundreds of people from the low-lying area between Yamuna Khadar and Shastri Park briefly set up camp on roads with their children, livestock, and business necessities. The flood department responded by deploying 34 boats and mobile pumps in low-lying regions after assessing the situation.

Anita, a 23-year-old native of Bihar, said the government had not provided our kids with enough food and drink. She also complained about the poor management of sanitation. She said, “We have to walk a few kilometres for sanitation since the government hasn’t built enough toilets.”

Ram Sewak said, “The government has installed merely 10-20 tents.” He asserted that the government should impose traffic restrictions since there is a significant risk that children will be struck by a speeding car. “We don’t love to stay on the roads. This is our helplessness. If the government is unable to provide us with enough food, at least they can ensure our children’s safety,” he added.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and cabinet minister Kailash Gehlot appealed to the citizens to stay away from the river. Kejriwal tweeted, “The water level of Yamuna has increased in Delhi, my appeal to all is to avoid going towards the banks of the river. We have made adequate arrangements for the people living near the Yamuna. Cooperate with the government and administration. We are monitoring the situation and are ready to deal with any situation.”

Camps set up for families
Following the national capital’s flood warning, hundreds of people from the low-lying area between Yamuna Khadar and Shastri Park briefly set up camp on roads with their children, livestock, and business necessities. 

