Avoid any plans in the Yamuna riverbed, it is an invitation to disaster, warns activist

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The water level in the Yamuna River receded below the warning mark of 204.5 metres in Delhi on Monday and a call on shifting the affected people back to their areas will be taken on Tuesday, officials said.

The level of water at the Old Railway Bridge in North Delhi was 204.34 m, below the ‘warning’ level of 204.5 m. Water surpassed the ‘danger’ level of 205.33 m on August 12, prompting people living on the floodplains to move to higher grounds.

However, the South Asia Network on dams, rivers, and people (SANDRP), an informal network of organisations and individuals working on issues related to water along with other experts highlighted the issue of development projects being undertaken on the riverbed, which should technically be left cleaned for a better water flow.

SANDRP earlier flagged an issue of ‘Amurt Biodiversity Park’ next to CWG village which also underwent neck-deep flood water in the past two days. Marking the complaint to L-G, SANDRP said, “Yamuna River is reclaiming its floodplain and the DDA has been dumping and digging artificial bodies, which may not only destroy the ecosystem but will hamper the flood flow."

Low-lying areas near Mayur Vihar Phase I and Akshardham Temple were flooded due to the overflowing Yamuna River. In another incident, SANDRP highlighted the floodplain encroachment near Noida as well. “This low-scale flood has aptly exposed how the government has wilfully been abusing and damaging the Yamuna floodplain. The RMC plant at Noida has been flooded by a river. It must be removed as soon as possible,” said SANDRP.

To this, Manoj Misra, convener of the Yamuna Jiye Abhiyaan, a civil society initiative for the river’s rejuvenation said, “Avoid any plans in the riverbed. It is like an invitation to disaster.” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “The water level of Yamuna has increased in Delhi, my appeal to all is to avoid going towards the banks of the river.”

