Home Cities Delhi

Avoid any plans in the Yamuna riverbed, it is an invitation to disaster, warns activist

Low-lying areas near Mayur Vihar Phase I and Akshardham Temple were flooded due to the overflowing Yamuna River. In another incident, SANDRP highlighted the floodplain encroachment near Noida as well.

Published: 16th August 2022 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Yamuna river

Yamuna River (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The water level in the Yamuna River receded below the warning mark of 204.5 metres in Delhi on Monday and a call on shifting the affected people back to their areas will be taken on Tuesday, officials said.

The level of water at the Old Railway Bridge in North Delhi was 204.34 m, below the ‘warning’ level of 204.5 m. Water surpassed the ‘danger’ level of 205.33 m on August 12, prompting people living on the floodplains to move to higher grounds. 

However, the South Asia Network on dams, rivers, and people (SANDRP), an informal network of organisations and individuals working on issues related to water along with other experts highlighted the issue of development projects being undertaken on the riverbed, which should technically be left cleaned for a better water flow.

SANDRP earlier flagged an issue of ‘Amurt Biodiversity Park’ next to CWG village which also underwent neck-deep flood water in the past two days. Marking the complaint to L-G, SANDRP said, “Yamuna River is reclaiming its floodplain and the DDA has been dumping and digging artificial bodies, which may not only destroy the ecosystem but will hamper the flood flow."

Low-lying areas near Mayur Vihar Phase I and Akshardham Temple were flooded due to the overflowing Yamuna River. In another incident, SANDRP highlighted the floodplain encroachment near Noida as well. “This low-scale flood has aptly exposed how the government has wilfully been abusing and damaging the Yamuna floodplain. The RMC plant at Noida has been flooded by a river. It must be removed as soon as possible,” said SANDRP.

To this, Manoj Misra, convener of the Yamuna Jiye Abhiyaan, a civil society initiative for the river’s rejuvenation said, “Avoid any plans in the riverbed. It is like an invitation to disaster.” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “The water level of Yamuna has increased in Delhi, my appeal to all is to avoid going towards the banks of the river.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yamuna River Delhi Warning Mark Affected People North delhi Old Railway Bridge Floodplain Danger SANDRP Overflow Flood
India Matters
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt (File | AP)
Asia Cup 2022: India are firm favourites, but Pakistan can beat them, says Salman Butt
Flood water being released from Hirakud dam through 26 gates on Monday.
Major flood looms large in Mahanadi, 7 Odisha districts face threat
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
India@75: Three goals for India@80
Rajasthan Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal. (Photo | Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal Twitter)
In pain over atrocities on Dalits, Rajasthan MLA Pana Chand Meghwal decides to resign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp