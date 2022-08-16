Covid surge in the national capital due to reinfections, say experts

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital on Monday recorded 1,227 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 14.57 per cent and eight deaths. While the Covid-19 infections have been on the rise, the dip in Monday’s numbers is due to public holiday and a long weekend.

Last week, the total number of deaths recorded was 51, which has been the highest weekly death toll in the capital in the last six months, even as nationwide cases fell for the third week running. The last time the national capital had reported higher Covid fatalities was in February 7-13, when the toll was 89.

“Death has been common among those patients who are immune-compromised such as people undergoing dialysis, suffering from chronic kidney, heart diseases and tuberculosis. In fact, in most cases, the finding of Covid-19 is incidental. They are probably admitted for treatment of other conditions, they get a fever, and when we test them, they are found to be positive,” said Dr Suresh Kumar, medical director, Lok Nayak hospital, a nodal hospital for Covid-19 treatment facilities.

However, several doctors also opine that the deaths show true numbers of severity but not lethality.

Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) vice-chancellor Dr Shiv Sarin said that the virus is mutating and more variants are expected to come which will further increase the risk of reinfections.

“Re-infections are a cause of worry as there are a number of people who have been reinfected not just twice but thrice,’’ he added. “It is surprising to see patients being hospitalised with Covid-19 second and third time despite two doses is a worry,” said Dr Sarin.

Meanwhile, a total of 532 patients infected with Covid-19 were hospitalised. Out of these, 165 were on oxygen support, 19 on ventilators, and 186 in ICU, said the health bulletin released by the state government.

Amid a spike in Covid cases and positivity rate in Delhi, malls, markets, shopping complexes and restaurants recently decided not to allow those not wearing a mask into their establishments. The Delhi government recently reiterated that wearing masks in public places is mandatory and a fine of Rs 500 is to be imposed on violators.

‘More variants expected ahead’

Several doctors also opine that while the deaths are a true number of severity but not lethality. Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) vice-chancellor Dr Shiv Sarin said that the virus is mutating and more variants are expected to come which will further increase the risk of reinfections.

