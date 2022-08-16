Home Cities Delhi

‘Happy to get a chance to visit Red Fort, listen to PM Modi’

“The whole night I kept thinking which saree I should wear. Should I slip on the new sandals or flats,” Devi said.

Published: 16th August 2022 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi gestures as he addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Modi dons turban in tune with tiranga.

As India celebrates its 76th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the nation from the historic Red Fort. (Photo |PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Sixty-year-old Bhagmani Devi couldn’t catch 40 winks as she was thrilled about visiting the Red Fort on Independence Day and seeing Prime Minister Narendra Modi “up close” for the first time.
She arrived at Red Fort with her son, who is in the Indian Air Force, wearing her best saree for the occasion which matched the saffron colour of the national flag. “The whole night I kept thinking which saree I should wear. Should I slip on the new sandals or flats,” Devi said.

“I am very happy that I got the chance to visit Red Fort. This is the first time I am visiting the Red Fort on Independence Day and this is also the first time I am getting a chance to listen to Modi,” said Devi. 
The August 15 ceremony this year was particularly significant as it marks the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence with the government launching a host of events to add to the verve around the celebration.

Srikala (73) from Karnataka listened diligently to PM Modi’s address though she understands “very little” Hindi. Accompanied by her husband and their grandson, she was attending the Independence Day celebration for the first time and wanted to “relish” every moment of it.

Paralympic athletes also present
Among the attendees was paralympic athlete Prashant Kumar Sinha, who was attending the Independence celebration for the third time. Suffering from cerebral palsy, who is working as a senior manager at Indian Oil, came alone to the Red Fort: “Every year, it feels special to be here.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhagmani Devi Red Fort Independence Day Narendra Modi Indian Air Force National Flag
India Matters
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt (File | AP)
Asia Cup 2022: India are firm favourites, but Pakistan can beat them, says Salman Butt
Flood water being released from Hirakud dam through 26 gates on Monday.
Major flood looms large in Mahanadi, 7 Odisha districts face threat
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
India@75: Three goals for India@80
Rajasthan Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal. (Photo | Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal Twitter)
In pain over atrocities on Dalits, Rajasthan MLA Pana Chand Meghwal decides to resign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp