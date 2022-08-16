NSG & sharpshooters keep a close watch as I-Day celebrations grip city

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: From facial recognition system cameras to multi-layered security cover, robust arrangements were in place in and around the historic Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation as India celebrated its 75th Independence Day on Monday.

National Security Guard (NSG) snipers, elite Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) commandos, 400 kite catchers, canine units and sharpshooters were part of the airtight security arrangements in place in view of the terror attack threats ahead of the celebrations. A five-kilometre area around the Red Fort was marked as a “no kite flying zone” till the tricolour was hoisted.

With Covid-19 cases on the rise in the national capital, special measures were taken at the Red Fort to ensure that the 7,000 invitees followed protocols. Forces continue to remain on high alert to thwart any untoward incident as police have intensified patrolling and deployed extra pickets at vital installations based on intelligence inputs received from central agencies, a senior police officer said.

Borders were sealed to ensure no untoward incident took place in the city even as police warned of strict action against anyone trying to disrupt the law and order situation. Dependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) on Friday said provisions of Section 144 were instituted in the capital. Anti-drone systems from Defence Research and Development Organisation and other security agencies remain installed, he said.

The police on July 22 issued an order prohibiting the flying of aerial objects such as paragliders and this will remain in force till August 16, the police said. Around 1,000 high-specification cameras were installed in the North, Central and New Delhi district units to contain aerial objects.

‘No kite flying zone’ marked outside Red Fort

National Security Guard (NSG) snipers, elite Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) commandos, 400 kite catchers, canine units and sharpshooters were part of the airtight security arrangements in place in view of the terror attack threats ahead of the Independence Day celebrations in Delhi. A 5-kilometre area around the Red Fort was marked as a “no kite flying zone” till the tricolour was hoisted. Forces continue to remain on high alert to thwart any untoward incident as police have intensified patrolling and deployed extra pickets at vital installations based on intelligence inputs received from central agencies, a senior police officer.

NEW DELHI: From facial recognition system cameras to multi-layered security cover, robust arrangements were in place in and around the historic Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation as India celebrated its 75th Independence Day on Monday. National Security Guard (NSG) snipers, elite Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) commandos, 400 kite catchers, canine units and sharpshooters were part of the airtight security arrangements in place in view of the terror attack threats ahead of the celebrations. A five-kilometre area around the Red Fort was marked as a “no kite flying zone” till the tricolour was hoisted. With Covid-19 cases on the rise in the national capital, special measures were taken at the Red Fort to ensure that the 7,000 invitees followed protocols. Forces continue to remain on high alert to thwart any untoward incident as police have intensified patrolling and deployed extra pickets at vital installations based on intelligence inputs received from central agencies, a senior police officer said. Borders were sealed to ensure no untoward incident took place in the city even as police warned of strict action against anyone trying to disrupt the law and order situation. Dependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) on Friday said provisions of Section 144 were instituted in the capital. Anti-drone systems from Defence Research and Development Organisation and other security agencies remain installed, he said. The police on July 22 issued an order prohibiting the flying of aerial objects such as paragliders and this will remain in force till August 16, the police said. Around 1,000 high-specification cameras were installed in the North, Central and New Delhi district units to contain aerial objects. ‘No kite flying zone’ marked outside Red Fort National Security Guard (NSG) snipers, elite Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) commandos, 400 kite catchers, canine units and sharpshooters were part of the airtight security arrangements in place in view of the terror attack threats ahead of the Independence Day celebrations in Delhi. A 5-kilometre area around the Red Fort was marked as a “no kite flying zone” till the tricolour was hoisted. Forces continue to remain on high alert to thwart any untoward incident as police have intensified patrolling and deployed extra pickets at vital installations based on intelligence inputs received from central agencies, a senior police officer.