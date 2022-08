Rains played no spoilsport on Independence Day

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Parts of the national capital received traces of rainfall on Monday morning, with the maximum temperature settling at 34.9 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average.

Safdarjung, Palam, Lodhi Road and Gurugram received traces of rainfall. Humidity levels oscillated between 95% and 68%, the officials said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 25.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average.

The weather office predicted light rain on Monday morning in the area surrounding the Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag on Independence Day. However, the rains did not play spoilsport during the event.

The weatherman has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain or thundershowers with strong surface winds on Tuesday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 34 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

