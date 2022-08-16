Tata Motors celebrate Tiago NRT XT variant's successful first anniversary 

PRAVEEN RAJA By

Express News Service

The Tata Tiago is a product that can be credited for the massive turnaround story that Tata Motors has scripted over the last few years. It is the first product to carry their edgy design language and really shows the world that the company is more than capable of building a reliable and safe machine that could give international car makers a good run for their money.

Over the years, the Tiago has received minor updates and was also introduced with the NRG package. Celebrating the successful run is the first-anniversary edition car that is available as the Tiago NRG XT. The new Tiago NRG XT variant comes with new 14-inch Hyperstyle wheels, a 3.5-inch infotainment system by Harman, steering mounted controls, height adjustable driver seat, front fog lamps and many other features.

The NRG package was a robust SUV-inspired kit that gave the Tiago a rugged appeal. With the NRG XT variant, Tata Motors has carried forward these design elements that include body cladding, an infinity black roof with roof rails, and an enhanced ground clearance of 181mm.

The Tiago NRG XT is powered by the tried and tested petrol motor. The engine is known for its refinement and peppy performance—which is what makes the Tiago such an endearing product to drive!

This car is priced at Rs 6.42 lakh

The Tata Tiago is a product that can be credited for the massive turnaround story that Tata Motors has scripted over the last few years. It is the first product to carry their edgy design language and really shows the world that the company is more than capable of building a reliable and safe machine that could give international car makers a good run for their money. Over the years, the Tiago has received minor updates and was also introduced with the NRG package. Celebrating the successful run is the first-anniversary edition car that is available as the Tiago NRG XT. The new Tiago NRG XT variant comes with new 14-inch Hyperstyle wheels, a 3.5-inch infotainment system by Harman, steering mounted controls, height adjustable driver seat, front fog lamps and many other features. The NRG package was a robust SUV-inspired kit that gave the Tiago a rugged appeal. With the NRG XT variant, Tata Motors has carried forward these design elements that include body cladding, an infinity black roof with roof rails, and an enhanced ground clearance of 181mm. The Tiago NRG XT is powered by the tried and tested petrol motor. The engine is known for its refinement and peppy performance—which is what makes the Tiago such an endearing product to drive! This car is priced at Rs 6.42 lakh