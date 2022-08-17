Home Cities Delhi

Delhi CM shares four-point vision to make India a superpower within next five years

Arvind Kejriwal cited the examples of the US and the UK to stress the need for investing in free education and quality healthcare.

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Addressing the media on Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pitched a 4-point formula to make India a superpower within a period of five years. He cited the examples of the US and the UK to stress the need for investing in free education and quality healthcare.

The CM said that he wants to propel the country into a superpower by making every citizen rich.  He observed, “The only dream of my life is to see India as the number one country in my lifetime. We all desire India to become a rich country. How will India become rich? India will become rich when every Indian becomes rich. I want to make every poor person rich.”

Arvind Kejriwal said, “To achieve this dream, we need to work on four fronts. The first is to transform all the government schools in the country and make their excellent schools. The second is to build a lot of new government schools. The third is to regularise all the contractual teachers in the country and conduct mass recruitment to hire new teachers to fill up the vacancies.

And fourth is to provide quality training to the teachers and if the need prevails, they should be sent to foreign countries for training, just like we have done in Delhi. All these four steps are the roadmap for India to become a rich and developed country. All this can be achieved in five years. We have transformed all the government schools in Delhi within five years. The same is possible in the entire country and we know how to do it.”

Maintaining that free and quality education is the only remedy to end the vicious cycle of poverty, Kejriwal opined, “The future of the 17 crore children is in darkness. Their parents send them to government schools because they don’t have money. The parents are very poor and there is no learning in government schools. As a result, the children will remain poor when they grow up.”

The chief minister appealed to the Centre to work in collaboration with progressive state governments like Delhi for the development of the nation. “I offer the Central government to pay heed to our government’s free education and healthcare schemes; we are ready to work with the Centre for the greater good of the public,” he said. The CM also pitched his plan to propel India at the Independence Day celebrations on Monday.

