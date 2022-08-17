Home Cities Delhi

Delhi University to decide on new syllabi, CUET admission process on Wednesday

The Executive Council will also hold a discussion on the revised fee structure for undergraduate courses approved by VC Yogesh Singh in July, according to the meeting’s agenda.

Published: 17th August 2022 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University (Photo | PTI)

Delhi University (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi University’s highest decision-making body – the executive council – is slated to meet Thursday to decide on a slew of issues, including first-semester syllabi of the four-year UG programmes and the new admission process through CUET scores. 

The Executive Council will also hold a discussion on the revised fee structure for undergraduate courses approved by VC Yogesh Singh in July, according to the meeting’s agenda.

In its last meeting on August 3, the academic council of DU approved the first-semester syllabi of the four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUP) based on the newly introduced Under Graduate Curriculum Framework. It also gave its nod to a new process to admit students to undergraduate courses based on CUET scores.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CUET syllabi Delhi University UG programmes
India Matters
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Where are we: 75 years after Independence?
AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam pays floral tribute to former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, late J Jayalalithaa. (Photo | P Jawahar)
OPS wins legal battle in Madras HC, dual leadership to continue in AIADMK for now
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez (Fie | AFP)
ED to name Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in conman money laundering case
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)
'You wore sexually provocative dress': Kerala court's remark on attire of harassment case plainant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp