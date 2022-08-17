Delhi University to decide on new syllabi, CUET admission process on Wednesday

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi University’s highest decision-making body – the executive council – is slated to meet Thursday to decide on a slew of issues, including first-semester syllabi of the four-year UG programmes and the new admission process through CUET scores.

The Executive Council will also hold a discussion on the revised fee structure for undergraduate courses approved by VC Yogesh Singh in July, according to the meeting’s agenda.

In its last meeting on August 3, the academic council of DU approved the first-semester syllabi of the four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUP) based on the newly introduced Under Graduate Curriculum Framework. It also gave its nod to a new process to admit students to undergraduate courses based on CUET scores.

NEW DELHI: Delhi University’s highest decision-making body – the executive council – is slated to meet Thursday to decide on a slew of issues, including first-semester syllabi of the four-year UG programmes and the new admission process through CUET scores. The Executive Council will also hold a discussion on the revised fee structure for undergraduate courses approved by VC Yogesh Singh in July, according to the meeting’s agenda. In its last meeting on August 3, the academic council of DU approved the first-semester syllabi of the four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUP) based on the newly introduced Under Graduate Curriculum Framework. It also gave its nod to a new process to admit students to undergraduate courses based on CUET scores.