Lawyers-police clash in 2019: Delhi HC grants more time to judicial commission for probe

Published: 17th August 2022 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has granted five more months to a judicial inquiry commission to complete its probe in relation to the clash between lawyers and police at the Tis Hazari court complex here in 2019.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad noted that it has received a request from Justice (retd) S P Garg, who heads the commission set up by the court, for extension of time to complete the inquiry.

"The request made by letter dated 25.07.2022 reveals that some more time is required, and, therefore, in the interest of justice further five months are granted from today to complete the inquiry," said the court in its order dated August 8.

In January, the court had given time till July 31 to the commission to conclude its inquiry in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the number of witnesses required to be examined.

The court recorded in its order that 338 witnesses have been examined and few more witnesses are likely to be examined after receiving the forensic/ballistic reports.

According to an earlier report submitted by the commission in 2020, it had examined 124 witnesses till then and more remained to be examined.

On November 2, 2019, a parking dispute between an on-duty policeman and a lawyer triggered the clash between the two sides at the court complex, leaving over 20 police personnel and several advocates injured.

The high court by way of an interim order had protected lawyers from any action in connection with FIRs lodged in relation to the November 2 incident, till the judicial probe is going on.

A similar order for protection was passed in favour of two policemen against whom FIRs were lodged in relation to the incident.

