Noida crosses target, plants 13 lakh saplings this year

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over 13 lakh saplings have been planted across Gautam Buddh Nagar till August 15 against the target of 11.98 lakh for this year by government departments, officials said on Tuesday.

The plantation drive was part of a massive afforestation campaign of the UP government carried out every year, the officials said.

This year, the state government targeted 35 crore plantations across UP, Gautam Buddh Nagar District Information Officer Rakesh Singh Chauhan said.

“Till August 15, 1,34,67,04 saplings were planted by the forest department against the target of 11,98,096 that was allotted for Gautam Buddh Nagar district. This is 112.4 per cent of the allotted target,” Chauhan said.

NEW DELHI: Over 13 lakh saplings have been planted across Gautam Buddh Nagar till August 15 against the target of 11.98 lakh for this year by government departments, officials said on Tuesday. The plantation drive was part of a massive afforestation campaign of the UP government carried out every year, the officials said. This year, the state government targeted 35 crore plantations across UP, Gautam Buddh Nagar District Information Officer Rakesh Singh Chauhan said. “Till August 15, 1,34,67,04 saplings were planted by the forest department against the target of 11,98,096 that was allotted for Gautam Buddh Nagar district. This is 112.4 per cent of the allotted target,” Chauhan said.