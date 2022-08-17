Home Cities Delhi

'Rohingya refugees will be shifted to flats in outer Delhi's Bakkarwala': Hardeep Puri

EWS flats have been constructed by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and are located in the Bakkarwala area near the Tikri border.

Published: 17th August 2022 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

Hardeep Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Puri (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said that Rohingya Refugees will be shifted to apartments in Bakkarwala in outer Delhi and will also be provided basic amenities and police protection.

EWS flats have been constructed by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and are located in the Bakkarwala area near the Tikri border.

"India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country. In a landmark decision all Rohingya Refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of Delhi. They will be provided basic amenities, UNHCR IDs & round-the-clock Delhi Police protection," Puri tweeted.

The minister also hit out at those who had criticised the country's refugee policy and said that such people would be disappointed with the move.

"Those who made a career out of spreading canards on India's refugee policy deliberately linking it to CAA will be disappointed. India respects & follows UN Refugee Convention 1951 & provides refuge to all, regardless of their race, religion or creed," the minister said in another tweet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hardeep Singh Puri Rohingya Refugees New Delhi Municipal Council
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
India needs to address the big fat ‘C’ in the room
Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (File photo| PTI)
BJP to reopen irrigation scam case to corner Ajit Pawar
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: Gujarat govt relied on 1992 remission policy to free convicts
A bus plying with flex board seeking financial help for Shyamjith
In Kerala, private bus owners pool in day’s earnings to help accident victim

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp