Woman, daughter-in-law found murdered at home in Delhi's Shahdara

It is suspected that the assailant was known to the family as there were no signs of forced entry, police said.

Published: 17th August 2022 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 70-year-old bedridden woman and her daughter-in-law were found murdered at their home in North East Delhi’s Subhash Park on Tuesday, police said. The two women, Vimla Devi and her daughter-in-law Doli Rai, 45, were stabbed multiple times, causing the latter’s intestines to come out. It is suspected that the assailant was known to the family as there were no signs of forced entry, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said Rai’s sons Sarthak and Shashank had gone to Rishikesh and Mussoorie. They found the bodies after they returned home and informed the police. A PCR call was received around 4.20 am about the murder in the Welcome police station area, the DCP said.

Police officers at the scene of the crime in North East Delhi's Subhash Park on Tuesday.
Subhash Park on Tuesday. 

The bodies bore multiple stab wounds. Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams have examined the house, the police said. Devi was bedridden for the last three-four years and stayed on the first floor of the four-storey house, they said.

A preliminary inquiry revealed that Devi was smothered before being stabbed. Rai was stabbed multiple times in the stomach. Her intestines came out as her stomach swelled, they said, adding that it appears that they were murdered two days ago.

It is suspected the women were killed in a robbery gone wrong. The house was ransacked and an Apple watch was found missing. Its location has been traced to Haridwar, the police said.

