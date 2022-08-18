Home Cities Delhi

Centre 'secretly' helped Rohingyas, claims Manish Sisodia

Amid a row over the issue, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a clarification denying any such move and said the Delhi government had proposed to shift the Rohingyas to a new location.

Published: 18th August 2022 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 08:42 AM

Rohingya refugee settlement area in Kalindi Kunj. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP-led Centre was ‘secretly’ trying to give ‘permanent residence’ to Rohingya refugees in the national capital, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday alleged, rejecting the Union home ministry’s claim that it was the Delhi government’s proposal.

He also said the Centre was in the morning calling the move to shift Rohingyas to EWS category flats in the city as its ‘achievement’, but later started shifting the blame on the Delhi government after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) opposed it. 

Without taking names, Sisodia alleged that the Delhi police and some officials had taken the decision to provide the Rohingyas permanent residence in the city on the instructions of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and at the behest of the Union government.

They were sending the proposal to Saxena for his approval without bringing it to the knowledge of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the city home minister, he added. Sisodia asserted that the Kejriwal dispensation will not let this “conspiracy’ to illegally settle Rohingyas in Delhi succeed. 

Amid a row over the issue, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a clarification denying any such move and said the Delhi government had proposed to shift the Rohingyas to a new location, but it has been directed to ensure the “illegal foreigners” remain in detention centres pending their extradition.

Reacting to the ministry’s statement, Sisodia said, “The central government, which was not tired of describing the news (about shifting of Rohingyas) as its achievement in the morning, has now started putting the responsibility of it on the Delhi government after the Aam Aadmi Party opposed such a step. 

He added, “At the behest of the central government, the officers took the decision to shift Rohingyas and the proposal was being sent to L-G for his approval, without bringing it to the knowledge of the chief minister.”

‘Police gave permanent residence to them’
