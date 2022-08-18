Delhi reports 8 Covid deaths, 2-fold rise in hospitalisation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded 1,652 cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 9.92 per cent after witnessing a two-fold increase in hospitalisation and daily cases for over a fortnight. While the fresh cases have dipped as compared to last week, the number of deaths remained high and a total of eight fatalities were reported, said the health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

On Wednesday, a total of 567 patients were hospitalised out of which 203 were in ICU, 173 were on oxygen support and 21 were on ventilators. Even though the rise in infections and hospitalisations is not yet alarming, experts have reiterated the need to wear masks and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. The occupancy rate in hospitals across Delhi was 3.75 per cent on August 2 and four per cent, the day after. It kept on rising on most days thereafter and stood at 6.24 per cent on August 16.

The occupancy rate was 6.13 per cent on August 12 and rose to 6.21 per cent on August 14. Dr Vikas Maurya, Director and HOD, Pulmonology, Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh, said they are observing a rise in hospital admissions due to viral infection. Dr Suresh Kumar, medical director of LNJP Hospital, said, “Earlier, we would get four to five patients on a daily basis but now are getting eight to 10 patients every day,” he said.

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded 1,652 cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 9.92 per cent after witnessing a two-fold increase in hospitalisation and daily cases for over a fortnight. While the fresh cases have dipped as compared to last week, the number of deaths remained high and a total of eight fatalities were reported, said the health bulletin issued by the Delhi government. On Wednesday, a total of 567 patients were hospitalised out of which 203 were in ICU, 173 were on oxygen support and 21 were on ventilators. Even though the rise in infections and hospitalisations is not yet alarming, experts have reiterated the need to wear masks and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. The occupancy rate in hospitals across Delhi was 3.75 per cent on August 2 and four per cent, the day after. It kept on rising on most days thereafter and stood at 6.24 per cent on August 16. The occupancy rate was 6.13 per cent on August 12 and rose to 6.21 per cent on August 14. Dr Vikas Maurya, Director and HOD, Pulmonology, Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh, said they are observing a rise in hospital admissions due to viral infection. Dr Suresh Kumar, medical director of LNJP Hospital, said, “Earlier, we would get four to five patients on a daily basis but now are getting eight to 10 patients every day,” he said.