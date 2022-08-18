Home Cities Delhi

Delhi reports 8 Covid deaths, 2-fold rise in hospitalisation

On Wednesday, a total of 567 patients were hospitalised out of which 203 were in ICU, 173 were on oxygen support and 21 were on ventilators.

Published: 18th August 2022 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded 1,652 cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 9.92 per cent after witnessing a two-fold increase in hospitalisation and daily cases for over a fortnight. While the fresh cases have dipped as compared to last week, the number of deaths remained high and a total of eight fatalities were reported, said the health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

On Wednesday, a total of 567 patients were hospitalised out of which 203 were in ICU, 173 were on oxygen support and 21 were on ventilators. Even though the rise in infections and hospitalisations is not yet alarming, experts have reiterated the need to wear masks and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. The occupancy rate in hospitals across Delhi was 3.75 per cent on August 2 and four per cent, the day after. It kept on rising on most days thereafter and stood at 6.24 per cent on August 16.

The occupancy rate was 6.13 per cent on August 12 and rose to 6.21 per cent on August 14. Dr Vikas Maurya, Director and HOD, Pulmonology, Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh, said they are observing a rise in hospital admissions due to viral infection. Dr Suresh Kumar, medical director of LNJP Hospital, said, “Earlier, we would get four to five patients on a daily basis but now are getting eight to 10 patients every day,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Covid Cases Increase Hospitalization Infection Pandemic Coronavirus
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
India needs to address the big fat ‘C’ in the room
Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (File photo| PTI)
BJP to reopen irrigation scam case to corner Ajit Pawar
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: Gujarat govt relied on 1992 remission policy to free convicts
A bus plying with flex board seeking financial help for Shyamjith
In Kerala, private bus owners pool in day’s earnings to help accident victim

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp