Kejriwal’s ‘national mission’ focuses on education, health 

“Opening of schools, hospitals, providing employment to youth, equal rights to women and fair price to farmers are needed to make India number,” he said at a mega event at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi.

Published: 18th August 2022 08:31 AM

Arvind Kejriwal during the launch of the mission ‘Make India No. 1’. (Photo | Prveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after announcing a 4-point formula for India to become a superpower, AAP’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced ‘Make India No. 1’ mission to make the country number one by focussing on health, education, agriculture, employment and equal rights to women.

He said, “We are on a mission to make India the strongest and the greatest nation in the world. This is a nationwide mission. This is not limited to any party. People from all parties should come together for the cause. India has wasted 75 years fighting with each other. If we keep on fighting, we can’t become the number one country.”

Kejriwal also said that many countries became independent after us and overtook us. Giving example, he said, Singapore got independence 15 years after India. Japan and Germany were destroyed in World War II. “It has been 75 years of independence. In these years, we have achieved a lot, but there’s anger among people on how several small nations who attained independence after us, surpassed us. Why did India lag behind? Every citizen is asking this,” he added.

Talking about the agenda, he said, “Our first duty is to ensure that every child in India gets educated, regardless of how much money it costs. The second duty is to make sure every citizen gets better and free healthcare. We have to establish schools, hospitals and Mohalla clinics in every corner of the country.”

“Thirdly, we must find jobs for our youth. No youth in this country should be unemployed. Fourth, every woman in this country needs to be respected, get equal rights and security,” he added. Fifth, farmers must be paid their dues, he said, adding that if these five goals are achieved no one can stop India from becoming No. 1 in the world.

