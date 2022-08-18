Home Cities Delhi

MCD’s revamp project: 50 city roads beautified

The MCD had identified a total of 96 roads across its 12 zones under its ‘One Road per Zone per Week’ campaign.

Published: 18th August 2022 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

The new headquarters of unified Delhi Municipal Corporation. (Photo| Special Arrangement)

The new headquarters of unified Delhi Municipal Corporation. (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Nearly 100 roads falling under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD)  jurisdiction have been identified under a revamp campaign and about 50 of those have already been beautified, the civic body said on Wednesday.

The MCD had identified a total of 96 roads across its 12 zones under its ‘One Road per Zone per Week’, it said. The MCD started to work on the project from July 11 by preparing a detailed action plan at the zonal level. The corporation has revamped about 50 roads so far, it said. 

The civic body said it has issued detailed orders to various departments such as horticulture, public health, etc for better maintenance and beautification of roads.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Municipal Corporation of Delhi Revamp Campaign Roads
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
India needs to address the big fat ‘C’ in the room
Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (File photo| PTI)
BJP to reopen irrigation scam case to corner Ajit Pawar
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: Gujarat govt relied on 1992 remission policy to free convicts
A bus plying with flex board seeking financial help for Shyamjith
In Kerala, private bus owners pool in day’s earnings to help accident victim

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp