MCD’s revamp project: 50 city roads beautified

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Nearly 100 roads falling under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) jurisdiction have been identified under a revamp campaign and about 50 of those have already been beautified, the civic body said on Wednesday.

The MCD had identified a total of 96 roads across its 12 zones under its ‘One Road per Zone per Week’, it said. The MCD started to work on the project from July 11 by preparing a detailed action plan at the zonal level. The corporation has revamped about 50 roads so far, it said.

The civic body said it has issued detailed orders to various departments such as horticulture, public health, etc for better maintenance and beautification of roads.

