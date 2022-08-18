Home Cities Delhi

Yamuna crosses warning level once again

The water level rose again and crossed the warning mark around midnight. It stood at 204.89 metres on Wednesday, the Delhi government’s flood control room said.

Published: 18th August 2022 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

People residing in the floodplains wait to receive free food in Mayur Vihar. (Photo | PTI)

People residing in the floodplains wait to receive free food in Mayur Vihar. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Yamuna crossed the warning mark of 204.5 metres in Delhi again on Wednesday with Haryana releasing more water from the Hathnikund barrage amid rains in the upper catchment areas, officials said.

The river breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Friday following heavy rains in the upper catchment areas, prompting authorities to evacuate around 7,000 people from low-lying areas.  The water level receded below the warning mark on Monday and stood at 203.96 metres on Tuesday.
However, the water level rose again and crossed the warning mark around midnight. It stood at 204.89 metres on Wednesday, the Delhi government’s flood control room said.

A forecast issued by the Central Water Commission said the river is likely to rise to 205.25 metres by 9 pm and remain stable thereafter. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said widespread rainfall “with isolated heavy falls” is very likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the next two-three days.  The catchment of the Yamuna river system covers parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi.

Last week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to people to avoid going toward the banks of the river. A flood alert is declared in Delhi when the discharge rate from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana’s Yamuna Nagar crosses the one lakh-cusecs mark and people living near the floodplains and in flood-prone areas are evacuated.

The Yamuna floodplains and low-lying areas in Delhi near the river are considered vulnerable to flooding.
The overflowing Yamuna affected low-lying areas near the river in the northeast, east and southeast Delhi last week and around 7,000 people were shifted to higher ground. The Delhi flood control room reported a discharge rate of around 14,000 cusecs from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana’s Yamuna Nagar at 6 am on Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yamuna River Rains Water Released DangerMark IMD Hathnikund Flood Alert
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
India needs to address the big fat ‘C’ in the room
Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (File photo| PTI)
BJP to reopen irrigation scam case to corner Ajit Pawar
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: Gujarat govt relied on 1992 remission policy to free convicts
A bus plying with flex board seeking financial help for Shyamjith
In Kerala, private bus owners pool in day’s earnings to help accident victim

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp