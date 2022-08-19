AAP protests at Congress office over death of Dalit boy in Rajasthan

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) gathered at the Congress headquarters in Delhi on Thursday to protest against continuous atrocities against Dalits in Congress-ruled Rajasthan. The AAP called for the protest after a 9-year-old Dalit boy was beaten to death by his teacher for touching his pot of water. The party is demanding justice for the child and his family.

Senior AAP leaders, AAP’s SC-ST morcha and thousands of party workers showed their anguish at the repeated atrocities taking place against Dalits in Rajasthan. The party workers raised the slogan of “Daliton Pe Atyachar Band Karo” to wake up the Congress leadership and Ashok Gehlot-led government of Rajasthan.

Several AAP leaders and workers were detained by Delhi Police for protesting against the Congress government. AAP senior leader Rajendra Pal Gautam has already written to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, demanding a time-bound investigation with a fast-track trial, a compensation of `1 crore and a government job to the victim’s family.

