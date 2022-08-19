Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Excise dept gears up for opening liquor vends

The decision came in the wake of Lt Governor VK Saxena recommending a CBI probe into alleged violation of rules and procedural lapses in its implementation.

Published: 19th August 2022 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Excise department of Delhi government has so far issued 300 retail liquor licenses and started registration of various alcohol brands, as the four government corporations are scheduled to run 500 vends across the city from September 1, officials said on Thursday. The department has also issued wholesale licenses (L-1) to more than 40 applicants and registered nearly 125 liquor brands, said a senior Excise department official.

“The department is working overtime to ensure a smooth switch over to old excise regime as decided by the government and enable the opening of 500 liquor vends by the four corporations from next month. Over 300 retail licenses have been issued so far and the remaining will be issued in the next few days,” the official said.

The Delhi government last month decided to revert to old excise policy that was prevailing before the implementation of Excise Policy 2021-22 from November 17, 2021. The decision came in the wake of Lt Governor VK Saxena recommending a CBI probe into alleged violation of rules and procedural lapses in its implementation.

The Excise officials said that as a result of the exit of private zonal licensees from the retail sales, the number of liquor vends in Delhi presently numbers around 250. Under the Excise Policy, retail licenses were issued for 849 vends across the city divided into 32 zones. “With the four corporations taking rein from September 1, the availability of liquor is expected to become normal,” they said.

Presently many parts of Delhi, including Greater Kailash, CR Park, Chirag Dilli, Subhash Nagar, Daryaganj, Punjabi Bagh, Sarita Vihar, Malka Nagar, GTB Nagar, Chandni Chowk, Shalimar Bagh (South), Shakarpur, Anand Vihar, do not have any liquor vends.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Excise Department Liquor Licenses Alcohol Brands Wholesale Licenses Excise Policy 2021-22 CBI probe Lapses
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp