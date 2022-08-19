Delhi government offers Rs 100 crore incentive on electric vehicles to boost sales

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government has offered an incentive of nearly Rs 100 crore on electric vehicles (EVs) under its ambitious Electric Vehicle Policy launched in 2020, the highest by any state, it said on Thursday. According to official figures, 62,483 electric vehicles have been sold since the launch of the Delhi EV Policy on August 7, 2020.

The policy’s mission is to drive rapid adoption of EVs to ensure they contribute 25 per cent of all new vehicle registrations by 2024, the government said in a statement, asserting that the capital is already at the halfway mark, with EV sales up to March this year recording 12.5 per cent.

Apart from providing incentives, the government has also waived road tax and registration fees for all EVs.The policy’s success can be attributed to the i3 model — incentivisation, innovation and inclusion, the government said.

Charge Point Operators (CPO) deployed more than 2,000 charging points and battery swapping stations, solving the issue of range anxiety for all EV users, it said. Last year, the Switch Delhi Campaign was launched to spread awareness about the contribution of EVs in making the city cleaner.

NEW DELHI: The government has offered an incentive of nearly Rs 100 crore on electric vehicles (EVs) under its ambitious Electric Vehicle Policy launched in 2020, the highest by any state, it said on Thursday. According to official figures, 62,483 electric vehicles have been sold since the launch of the Delhi EV Policy on August 7, 2020. The policy’s mission is to drive rapid adoption of EVs to ensure they contribute 25 per cent of all new vehicle registrations by 2024, the government said in a statement, asserting that the capital is already at the halfway mark, with EV sales up to March this year recording 12.5 per cent. Apart from providing incentives, the government has also waived road tax and registration fees for all EVs.The policy’s success can be attributed to the i3 model — incentivisation, innovation and inclusion, the government said. Charge Point Operators (CPO) deployed more than 2,000 charging points and battery swapping stations, solving the issue of range anxiety for all EV users, it said. Last year, the Switch Delhi Campaign was launched to spread awareness about the contribution of EVs in making the city cleaner.