Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government offers Rs 100 crore incentive on electric vehicles to boost sales

The policy’s mission is to drive rapid adoption of EVs to ensure they contribute 25 per cent of all new vehicle registrations by 2024, the government said in a statement.

Published: 19th August 2022 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government has offered an incentive of nearly Rs 100 crore on electric vehicles (EVs) under its ambitious Electric Vehicle Policy launched in 2020, the highest by any state, it said on Thursday. According to official figures, 62,483 electric vehicles have been sold since the launch of the Delhi EV Policy on August 7, 2020.

The policy’s mission is to drive rapid adoption of EVs to ensure they contribute 25 per cent of all new vehicle registrations by 2024, the government said in a statement, asserting that the capital is already at the halfway mark, with EV sales up to March this year recording 12.5 per cent.

Apart from providing incentives, the government has also waived road tax and registration fees for all EVs.The policy’s success can be attributed to the i3 model — incentivisation, innovation and inclusion, the government said.

Charge Point Operators (CPO) deployed more than 2,000 charging points and battery swapping stations, solving the issue of range anxiety for all EV users, it said. Last year, the Switch Delhi Campaign was launched to spread awareness about the contribution of EVs in making the city cleaner.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Electric Vehicles Policy Tax Waiver Charge Point Operators Delhi Campaign Charging points Battery Incentive Delhi EV Policy
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp