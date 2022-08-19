Home Cities Delhi

Despite directions, Delhi private schools didn't give admission to EWS children: NCPCR

The commission also asked how many seats remained vacant in the respective year after admission of children against allotted seats.

Published: 19th August 2022 05:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 05:43 PM   |  A+A-

students-exams

Express Illustrations.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Friday said despite its directions, private schools in Delhi did not give admission to certain children under the economically weaker section (EWS) category.

In a letter to the Delhi chief secretary, the NCPCR sought details of EWS admissions in private schools since the 2020-21 academic year.

It has been observed that despite strict directions to the officers and branches involved in ensuring admission of the candidates under EWS/DG and CWSN category, they have not been given admission till date.

"Subsequently, you are requested to provide details of the following for academic years 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23: Year-wise vacancy for EWS/DG category candidates, seats allotted against the vacancy, and total number of children admitted against the seats allotted in private schools of Delhi," it said.

The commission also asked how many seats remained vacant in the respective year after admission of children against allotted seats.

"The requisite response with mentioned details may kindly be submitted in the Commission within seven days of receipt of this letter,” the NCPCR wrote to the Delhi chief secretary.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi schools Delhi education economically weaker section EWS admissions
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp