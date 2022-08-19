NDMC shifts food festival venue to Charkha Park

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has shifted its venue of a three-day food festival to Charkha Park on the top of Palika Parking at Connaught Place following opposition by traders in the upscale market.

Earlier, the NDMC’s food festival was to be organised at the A-block parking in Connaught Place but the traders of the popular market opposed the move arguing that no space for vehicles would lead to business losses.

“The NDMC is organizing a three days food festival for public sensitisation to use eco-friendly and environmentally sustainable alternatives to single-use plastic at Charkha Park near Charkha Museum in Connaught Place from August 19 to 21. The food festival will be inaugurated by L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena,” an NDMC statement said.

New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) president Atul Bhargava welcomed the move to shift the food festival to Charkha Park. “We are thankful to the L-G that he took cognisance of traders’ problem due to the food festival and got the venue change,” said Bhargava.

