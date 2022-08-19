Home Cities Delhi

Portraits of resilience and longing

On World Photography Day, we speak to Serena Chopra whose recently released photobook offers an insight into the lives of the Tibetan community residing in the city

Published: 19th August 2022 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

(File Photo)

By Anjani Chadha
Express News Service

Popularly known as ‘Little Tibet’, the tiny colony of Majnu Ka Tilla (MKT)—it is located on the banks of the Yamuna—has, in time, become one of the cultural epicentres of the city. The narrow alleys are enlivened by the scores of establishments selling everything from garments to jewellery; the obscure food kiosks serving laphing (a spicy cold mung bean noodle dish) and momos that are never unoccupied; and the cosy cafes teeming with visitors. Built-in the early 1960s as a resettlement colony for Tibetan refugees, MKT has seamlessly woven itself into the fabric of the metropolis but it also gives a glimpse of the lesser-known tales of displacement and longing.

In the recently released book Majnu Ka Tilla Diaries, New Delhi-based photographer Serena Chopra manages to uncover poignant narratives of the MKT residents. Created over eight years, this book comprises photographs of the place and portraits of the residents as well as their first-hand accounts of their lives. These resident submissions, in turn, reflect the history and complex politics of the Tibetans that forms the foundation of MKT.

Capturing the voice of people

Chopra’s tryst with the area started back when she was a Delhi University student. However, she became interested in the Tibetan community only after a chance meeting with their highest spiritual leader Dalai Lama in 2006. “He [the Dalai Lama] suggested that as a photographer, I could do some work to focus on increasing awareness of the Tibetan situation. My challenge was to create a meaningful body of work that spoke out for all individuals, inexorably caught up in the aftermath of displacement,” shares Chopra, who returned to MKT in 2007. This is when she embarked on this project.

(Above to below) A mother and her child sit with all their possessions on the
road b ordering Majnu ka Tilla, Delhi, 2012; (left) Kalsang Dorje e, M ajnu ka
Tilla, Delhi, 2009; Night-time trade in Majnu ka Tilla, Delhi, 2007; Rinc hen
Norzo n at home, Majnu ka Tilla, Delhi, 2009 ; (left) Geshe Lobsang Thupten
with his student Jampa Tsering, Majn u ka Tilla, Del hi, 2009; Choeky i, Lh akpa
Dolma and Dawa, Majnu ka Tilla, Delhi, 2009 | SERENA CHOPRA

Majnu Ka Tilla Diaries takes an interesting diary-like format wherein she juxtaposes black and white photographs with text. “Black and white have the ability to transcend the familiar and sometimes narrow confines of our everyday perceptions.” The text, Chopra says, adds “immediacy and poignant urgency”; it seems as if the person in exile is speaking directly to the reader. These texts include narratives of displacement and longing, and how the community looks forward to returning to Tibet, even after six decades of living away from their homeland.

Building connections

In the process of working on this project (she decided to make this into a book later), Chopra found her own connection with the community. “I do not try to separate myself from people or their lives. The intimacy of the gaze is also caught in such a moment of sharing. I could relate to their stories and current circumstances,” says Chopra—whose “mother and entire family are from Pakistan”—and is familiar with “horror stories of the exodus [Partition of India], and the courage needed to reinvent life and cultural identity”.

Early this month, Chopra and the Offset Projects—a city-based artist initiative founded by Anshika Varma—organised a book launch and signing event at Ama Cafe, MKT—and later at Alliance Francaise, Delhi, as well as Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. Sharing her experience, Chopra shares that she reconnected with several residents and families after nearly 13 years. “I had a young Tibetan man come up to me and say ‘thank you for giving so much time to our story and predicament, please sign my book, my name is Jamyang’. I spelt it correctly without asking him if it was the correct spelling. He said ‘you even know how to spell my name!’ 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Little Tibet Majnu Ka Tilla Yamuna Laphing MKT Tibetans Dalai Lama
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp