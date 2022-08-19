Home Cities Delhi

Requesting Shah to make the Centre’s stand clear on Rohingya refugees: Sisodia

Calling it a conspiracy of the Central government, Sisodia said, “The whole plot has been transpired without keeping the chief minister and deputy chief minister of Delhi in a loop."

Published: 19th August 2022 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

A street scene from the Rohingya camp at Kanchan Kunj. (Photo | Express)

A street scene from the Rohingya camp at Kanchan Kunj. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted about the Centre’s decision to shift the Rohingya refugees to EWS flats in Delhi and later the Union Home Ministry denied it, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote a letter to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging him to order an impartial probe into the matter.

Requesting Shah to make the Centre’s stand clear on the issue, Sisodia asked in his letter on whose instructions, the decision to shift Rohingyas to the flats was taken. Calling it a conspiracy of the Central government, Sisodia said, “The whole plot has been transpired without keeping the chief minister and deputy chief minister of Delhi in a loop. We were kept in the dark about the existence of any such matter or it being taken up by the officials of the Central government and state government with respect to Delhi.”

Further, the deputy chief minister said, “When the relevant documents of this decision of providing permanent residence to Rohingyas were sought, shockingly, it was highlighted that a meeting regarding the issue was held on July 29, under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary. Officials of the Central government and Delhi Police were also present at this meeting."

"Not only this but the file was also sent to the LG for approval of the central government, via the Chief Secretary. This was done without keeping the elected government in the loop, especially the chief minister and deputy chief minister of the state. A letter by FRRO of Delhi Police, currently under the Union Home Ministry, was also found attached where they had requested the allotment of flats to Rohingyas in Delhi.”

According to the deputy chief minister, the Delhi government is against any move to provide any temporary or permanent accommodation to Rohingyas in Delhi. He said, “The stand of the elected government of Delhi in this regard is very clear. Appealing to the Centre, he said that if these steps have been taken without the consent of the Centre, then they should be investigated seriously immediately.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri Rohingya EWS Housing
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp