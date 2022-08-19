Home Cities Delhi

Twin tower residents of Noida to vacate flats on Aug 28 ahead of demolition

The nearly 100-metre tall twin towers are scheduled for demolition at 2.30 pm on August 28 in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found the structures were built in violation of norms.

Published: 19th August 2022 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Explosives begin to be placed today ahead of Noida Twin Tower demolition on August 28. (Photo | ANI)

Explosives begin to be placed today ahead of Noida Twin Tower demolition on August 28. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village societies will have to vacate homes by 7 am on August 28, according to the evacuation plan that was finalised Thursday for the demolition of the twin towers in Noida. The residents could return home only after 4 pm when safety clearance would be given by demolition firm Edifice Engineering, the plan stated.

“While residents will have to vacate homes by 7 am, guards and officials can stay inside the premises. They will also have to vacate premises at 12 noon,” according to the evacuation plan. The plan was finalised in a meeting held at the Noida Authority office here on Thursday in the presence of representatives of the residents’ groups of the two adjoining societies, demolition firm Edifice Engineering, local police, fire department, among others.

The nearly 100-metre tall twin towers are scheduled for demolition at 2.30 pm on August 28 in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found the structures were built in violation of norms. The Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, which is close to the twin towers, will remain unavailable for vehicular movement from 2.15 pm to 2.45 pm on August 28, the plan showed.

One tower rigged with explosives        

One of the Supertech’s illegal twin towers in Noida has been fully rigged with explosives, as the charging process continued in full swing on Thursday, officials said. The nearly 100-metre tall structures are scheduled for demolition at 2.30 pm on August 28 in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found the twin towers in Sector 93A were built in violation of norms.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Emerald Court ATS Village societies Eevacuation Safety Clearence
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp