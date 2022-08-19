Twin tower residents of Noida to vacate flats on Aug 28 ahead of demolition

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village societies will have to vacate homes by 7 am on August 28, according to the evacuation plan that was finalised Thursday for the demolition of the twin towers in Noida. The residents could return home only after 4 pm when safety clearance would be given by demolition firm Edifice Engineering, the plan stated.

“While residents will have to vacate homes by 7 am, guards and officials can stay inside the premises. They will also have to vacate premises at 12 noon,” according to the evacuation plan. The plan was finalised in a meeting held at the Noida Authority office here on Thursday in the presence of representatives of the residents’ groups of the two adjoining societies, demolition firm Edifice Engineering, local police, fire department, among others.

The nearly 100-metre tall twin towers are scheduled for demolition at 2.30 pm on August 28 in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found the structures were built in violation of norms. The Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, which is close to the twin towers, will remain unavailable for vehicular movement from 2.15 pm to 2.45 pm on August 28, the plan showed.

One tower rigged with explosives

One of the Supertech’s illegal twin towers in Noida has been fully rigged with explosives, as the charging process continued in full swing on Thursday, officials said. The nearly 100-metre tall structures are scheduled for demolition at 2.30 pm on August 28 in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found the twin towers in Sector 93A were built in violation of norms.

