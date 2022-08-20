Delhi: Man beaten up, tied to pole and made to clean drain on theft suspicion

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A person was beaten, partially shaved and forced to clean the drains in the broad daylight in Delhi’s Wazirabad area. The Delhi Police registered a case against a group of people who allegedly nabbed a thief red-handed and assaulted him publicly, said police.

The incident occurred on Friday when the locals caught a thief, who allegedly tried to steal a water motor from a residence in the area. The video of the incident is being circulated on social media. In the video, the locals are seen beating a man, who was tied to a pole.

While, in another video, the alleged thief was partially shaven by the locals and was forced to clean the drains. Meanwhile, the passers-by were seen filming the whole incident and laughing at him. Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, “On Friday, one video clip was reportedly getting viral on social media in which some persons were found beating one Sakil.”

During the inquiry, it was revealed that the local residents of Wazirabad village apprehended a thief red-handed, beat him and shaved his head. He had allegedly stolen a water motor from the house of one Faizan, the DCP said.

A case under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person, otherwise than on grave provocation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.

NEW DELHI: A person was beaten, partially shaved and forced to clean the drains in the broad daylight in Delhi’s Wazirabad area. The Delhi Police registered a case against a group of people who allegedly nabbed a thief red-handed and assaulted him publicly, said police. The incident occurred on Friday when the locals caught a thief, who allegedly tried to steal a water motor from a residence in the area. The video of the incident is being circulated on social media. In the video, the locals are seen beating a man, who was tied to a pole. While, in another video, the alleged thief was partially shaven by the locals and was forced to clean the drains. Meanwhile, the passers-by were seen filming the whole incident and laughing at him. Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, “On Friday, one video clip was reportedly getting viral on social media in which some persons were found beating one Sakil.” During the inquiry, it was revealed that the local residents of Wazirabad village apprehended a thief red-handed, beat him and shaved his head. He had allegedly stolen a water motor from the house of one Faizan, the DCP said. A case under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person, otherwise than on grave provocation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.