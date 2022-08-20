Hawala operator allegedly funding terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba and Al Badr arrested in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police and Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a hawala operator for allegedly funding terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba and Al Badr. The accused has been identified as 48-year-old Mohd Yaseen, a resident of Turkman Gate. He worked as a garment trader in the Meena Bazaar area. According to the police, Yaseen was involved in funding terror outfits like LeT and Al Badr.

“On August 18, information was received from central agencies and J&K police regarding a person engaged in funding of terrorist activities and operating from Meena Bazar, Delhi. Accordingly, a team was constituted and deployed around Meena Bazar, Delhi. Yaseen was later arrested,” said H.G.S. Dhaliwal, special commissioner of police (special Cell).

He further stated that Yasin gave around Rs 10 lakh to a terror operative Abdul Hamid Mir of Jammu and Kashmir on August 17. Abdul Hamid Mir has been arrested from Jammu along with Rs 10 lakh, said Dhaliwal. During interrogation, Yaseen disclosed that the hawala money is being sent to India in Surat & Mumbai through South Africa.

Yasin was the Delhi link in this hawala chain and from Delhi, the money was further transferred to Jammu and Kashmir through different couriers. The money was is further given to operatives of banned terror outfit LeT and Al Badr in J&K.

According to the police, Yaseen is the main man behind transporting funds to Jammu and Kashmir from different parts of India. Police also mentioned that recently he received Rs 24 lakhs via Hawala from South Africa, out of which he transferred Rs 17 lakh through two different couriers to terror operatives in J&K.

