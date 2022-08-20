Home Cities Delhi

Recreating the saga of divine love

Kathak dancer and choreographer Uma Sharma, along with her disciples, recreated this instance of divinity from the epic through a devotional dance performance to celebrate the festival of Janmashtami.

Published: 20th August 2022 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

LordKrishna-Janmashtami-Photos

Artists dressed up as Lord Krishna and Radha participate in a Janmashtami procession at the Laxmi Narayan Temple in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

The legend of Mahabharata immortalises the divine dance of Lord Krishna and the gopis (female cowherds). Kathak dancer and choreographer Uma Sharma, along with her disciples, recreated this instance of divinity from the epic through a devotional dance performance to celebrate the festival of Janmashtami at the India International Centre, Max Mueller Marg, on Friday evening. Titled ‘Radhe-Govind’, Friday’s performance was the 18th edition of this show that brought together Raas—a traditional dance of Vrindavan along with classical Kathak.

The event commenced with a screening of Shri-Radha, a film that familiarises the audience with the philosophy of Krishna. This was followed by Sharma’s dance performances, which also featured compositions by poets including Swami Haridas, Surdas, Mirabai, and Jayadeva. “Through poetry and shlok, we will show the journey of Krishna. We start with his birth, and then go on to show the raslila. We are only focusing on his rasik roop and not the rest,” shared Sharma before the show.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahabharata Lord Krishna Uma Sharma Radhe-Govind
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp