CBI takes note of ‘corruption’ in procurement of buses by Delhi Transport Corporation

The Delhi government refuted the 'allegations' of corruption in bus procurement and accused the BJP-led central government of 'harassing' it by using the CBI.

Published: 22nd August 2022 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2022 07:40 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: THE Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a preliminary enquiry over allegations of alleged corruption in the procurement of 1,000 low-floor buses by the government, officials said on Sunday.

The enquiry was registered on a reference of the Union Home Ministry, they said. The government refuted the “allegations” of corruption in bus procurement and accused the BJP-led central government of “harassing” it by using the CBI.

The matter of “corruption” in annual maintenance contract (AMC) of the bus procurement by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) was raised by the BJP in Delhi Assembly in March last year. A three-member committee formed by former Lt governor Anil Baijal in June last year had found procedural “flaws” in the AMC and recommended scrapping it. The L-G had referred the matter to the MHA in for its consideration, the officials said. A preliminary enquiry is the first step in ascertaining allegations in a complaint if they prima facie indicate a crime deserving an FIR, the officials added.

