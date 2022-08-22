Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC junks plea to disqualify Satyendar Jain as MLA

Delhi HC has dismissed a PIL seeking to declare Jain, arrested in a money laundering case, as a ‘person with unsound mind’ and disqualify him from being a Member of the Legislative Assembly.

Published: 22nd August 2022 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2022 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain

AAP leader Satyendar Jain (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court has dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking to declare AAP leader Satyendar Jain, arrested in a money laundering case, as a ‘person with unsound mind’ and disqualify him from being a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) and a minister.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad told the court that based on averments in a writ petition, one cannot declare Jain as a ‘person with unsound mind’ and disqualify him from the Cabinet and the Assembly.

The bench noted that the MLA is facing prosecution for various offences and the Code of Criminal Procedure which deals with investigation, inquiry and trial caters to all contingencies and it is for the prosecution/court to take appropriate steps in accordance with law.

“It is true that cases have been registered against respondent Jain and he is facing prosecution for various offences under the IPC, Prevention of Corruption Act as well as Prevention of Money Laundering Act. However, the fact remains that the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 is a complete code in itself which provides a mechanism in respect of investigation, inquiry and trial,” said the court.

