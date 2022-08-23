Home Cities Delhi

Aadhaar acceptable for eight online government services

The purposes for which the Aadhaar number and related information and the manner in which it is sought will be communicated clearly to the applicants said the document.

Aadhaar Card

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government’s industries department has been authorised by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to accept Aadhaar for its eight online services, including conversion to freehold, and online payment of dues and refund requests, officials said on Monday.

The other online services that will be covered by voluntary Aadhaar authentication are permission of mortgage, application for possession, change of constitution, and extension for time for construction, said a notification of the department issued last week.

People applying for these online services will be asked for their consent for their Aadhaar details.
The purposes for which the Aadhaar number and related information and the manner in which it is sought will be communicated clearly to the applicants said the document. There will not be a denial of any service or benefit to the applicant on account of the failure of Aadhaar-based authentication. 

The Aadhaar number will not be displayed anywhere and it will be stored securely in the Aadhaar data vault, it added. The UIDAI is a statutory authority assigned with the issuing of a 12-digit Aadhaar to all residents of India. 

