Butcher held for raping, killing minor girl in capital

NEW DELHI: A 36-year-old butcher was arrested on Monday for allegedly kidnapping and raping an eight-year-old girl and later killing her in the forest area of Yamuna Khadar in Central Delhi, police said.

The man slit the girl’s throat and mutilated her face, they said. Rizwan alias Badshah was born in Bihar and had come to Delhi 20 years ago for work. He worked as a butcher in the Turkman Gate area.

Reportedly a drug addict, Rizwan used to go to Yamuna Khadar to smoke weed, they said. In the intervening night of August 4-5, a resident of Daryaganj reported that he was sleeping at his home with his wife and four children, when he woke up around 4 am, he found one of his daughters was missing from home.

After searching for her in the neighbourhood and not finding her, he filed a complaint and a case of kidnapping under section 363 of the Indian Penal Code was registered, according to police. On August 18, the body of the missing girl was found in the Yamuna Khadar area with sharp injuries. On the basis of the post mortem report, section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code and Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was added to the FIR, said a senior police officer.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said that a team of 50 police personnel was constituted to probe the case and a big hunt was launched to find the culprit. All the nearby CCTV cameras were checked but no clue was found, she said.

“A secret information was received that one Rizwan alias Badshah who is a butcher by profession used to visit the jhuggi frequently and had befriended the victim with toffees and other things,” she said.

DCW seeks police report, wants details by Aug 26

The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) has sought an action-taken report from the police over the killing of an eight-year-old girl whose body was recovered near the Yamuna Khadar area nearly a fortnight after she went missing. The panel said the details should be shared with it by August 26. It had received a complaint from the victim’s mother on August 17 that her daughter has been missing since midnight of August 3. She had lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police on August 4, but her child could not be found, the Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) said. The girl’s body was recovered on August 18.

“It has been reported in the media that the girl was sexually assaulted before being murdered. This is a very serious matter,” the DCW said. In its notice to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central, the DCW has sought a copy of the FIR, of the complaints along with details of action taken by the police. The panel also asked the police to furnish details of the accused arrested in the matter.

