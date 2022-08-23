Delhi reports nearly 190 dengue cases this year

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Nearly 190 dengue cases have been recorded in the national capital so far this year, according to a civic body report released on Monday.

According to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) report, the city recorded 23 dengue cases in January, 16 in February, 22 in March, 20 in April, 30 in May, 32 in June and 26 in July.

Till August 20, Delhi had logged 189 dengue cases, the report said. On August 13, the number of cases stood at 178. Eleven fresh cases were reported in a week, the report said. No death has been reported so far this year due to the disease, it added.

In 2017, Delhi had reported 435 dengue cases during the January 1-August 20 period, according to the report. Last year, the national capital had recorded 682 dengue cases between January 1 and August 20. During the same period, the number of cases stood at 51 in 2020, 75 in 2019 and 78 in 2018. The national capital has also recorded 40 cases of malaria and 13 cases of chikungunya this year, the report said.

Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, sometimes stretching till mid-December. Civic officials said dengue cases are being recorded earlier this year due to weather conditions that are congenial for mosquito breeding. Last year, 9,613 dengue cases were recorded in the national capital, the highest since 2015, along with 23 deaths — the maximum since 2016.

