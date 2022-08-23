Home Cities Delhi

Corrupt water meter readers to face FIR in Delhi

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Jal Board vice chairman Saurabh Bhardwaj on Monday asked officials to file police complaints against water meter readers and private companies indulging in corrupt practices, according to a statement.

During a meeting with officials, Bhardwaj also directed them to resolve issues related to water meter readings and “erroneous” water bills in a time-bound manner, the DJB statement said. The vice chairman asked the officials to expedite the implementation of key performance indicators and reward or punish officers based on their performance.

Bhardwaj stressed the need for a mechanism under which every meter reader’s work will be assessed by the meter inspector and cross-checked by the zonal revenue officer.

